Matt Zmigrosky Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,451.68. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matt Zmigrosky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,000,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Matt Zmigrosky sold 4,101 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $781,281.51.

On Friday, March 13th, Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8%

FANG traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.52. 1,818,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 511.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $242.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy across multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy across multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so the updated forecasts are constructive but not a full bullish endorsement.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, so the updated forecasts are constructive but not a full bullish endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Diamondback Energy on Jim Cramer’s radar among oil stocks, which may have added attention to the name and kept investor interest elevated. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $821,649,000 after buying an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $844,073,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $775,607,000 after buying an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $651,363,000 after buying an additional 534,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,828,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $575,605,000 after buying an additional 117,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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