Matthew Cooper Sells 3,500 Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $11.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a $242.00 price target on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains supportive, with recent maintained Buy/Overweight ratings from TD Cowen and UBS and a series of price targets above the current share price, suggesting analysts still see upside. Benzinga analyst rating updates

Wall Street sentiment remains supportive, with recent maintained Buy/Overweight ratings from TD Cowen and UBS and a series of price targets above the current share price, suggesting analysts still see upside. Positive Sentiment: The Discover acquisition could strengthen Capital One’s long-term position by giving it direct ownership of a major payment network and expanding its card-processing capabilities. Yahoo Finance article on the Discover deal

The Discover acquisition could strengthen Capital One’s long-term position by giving it direct ownership of a major payment network and expanding its card-processing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s next earnings report on July 21 is approaching, which can keep trading choppy as investors reposition ahead of fresh results.

The company’s next earnings report on July 21 is approaching, which can keep trading choppy as investors reposition ahead of fresh results. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One continues to highlight small-business resilience and growth prospects, but this appears more like a macro/business update than a direct stock catalyst. PYMNTS small-business article

Capital One continues to highlight small-business resilience and growth prospects, but this appears more like a macro/business update than a direct stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: First-quarter 2026 results missed expectations, with revenue and adjusted EPS both below consensus and weaker net interest margin and efficiency ratios weighing on sentiment.

First-quarter 2026 results missed expectations, with revenue and adjusted EPS both below consensus and weaker net interest margin and efficiency ratios weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still worried about the cost, timing, and operational risk of integrating Discover, especially with card migration set to begin later this month.

Investors are still worried about the cost, timing, and operational risk of integrating Discover, especially with card migration set to begin later this month. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been entirely sales over the past six months, which may add to caution even if it does not signal a near-term fundamental change.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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