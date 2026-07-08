Matthew Crowley Sells 94 Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Jabil Stock Up 1.4%

Jabil stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.64. 1,199,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,844. The company's fifty day moving average price is $359.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.77. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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