Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,052 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,095,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,056,780.10. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $114,300.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $60,850.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 7.8%

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 189,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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