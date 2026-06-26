Matthew Wiley Sells 2,867 Shares of Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $129,101.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,863,723.99. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Definium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,204,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,586. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners set a $52.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Definium Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Definium raises $805 million after positive Phase III depression data

Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Definium Therapeutics Announces Closing of $805 Million Upsized Public Offering

The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. CEO insider filing

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Why Definium Therapeutics, Inc.’s (DFTX) Stock Is Up 15.35%

Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling from multiple executives may temper enthusiasm, as some investors could interpret it as a sign management views the stock as fully valued near recent highs.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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