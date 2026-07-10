Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.28. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $16.5310, with a volume of 25,427 shares.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Maui Land & Pineapple currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,102,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,201,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 209,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company's stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc NYSE: MLP is a real estate development and natural resource management enterprise headquartered in Kahului on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company maintains a diversified portfolio of commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and residential properties, primarily serving the local Maui market. Through its property management and leasing activities, MLP supports a range of tenants and projects designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, small businesses and visitors to the island.

Originally best known for its pineapple cultivation operations dating back to the early 20th century, MLP transitioned from its agricultural roots following the divestiture of its pineapple farming business in 2009.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maui Land & Pineapple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maui Land & Pineapple wasn't on the list.

While Maui Land & Pineapple currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here