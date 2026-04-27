Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $191.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Maxim Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.80.

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Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. Enova International has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Enova International's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 7,143 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $1,067,807.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 326,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,800,113.56. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,888,426.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,090,238.47. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 109,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 134,393 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $6,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $4,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,362 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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