Maxim Group Issues Negative Estimate for MediWound Earnings

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Maxim Group decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group analyst M. Okunewitch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for MediWound's current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for MediWound's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 180.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediWound

MediWound Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.16. MediWound has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MediWound by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 69.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 22.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MediWound

In related news, Director David Morton Fox bought 3,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $49,907.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,413.13. This represents a 18.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

More MediWound News

Here are the key news stories impacting MediWound this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MediWound, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability than previously expected.

Craig Hallum raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MediWound, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum also increased its Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, signaling some improvement in its longer-range outlook for the company.

Craig Hallum also increased its Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, signaling some improvement in its longer-range outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: MediWound recently beat the consensus EPS estimate in its latest quarterly results, which may still provide some support for the stock.

MediWound recently beat the consensus EPS estimate in its latest quarterly results, which may still provide some support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain deeply negative overall, with MediWound still expected to post losses in 2026 through 2028, limiting the immediate bullish case.

Analyst estimates remain deeply negative overall, with MediWound still expected to post losses in 2026 through 2028, limiting the immediate bullish case. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group cut estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a weaker outlook for earnings growth.

Maxim Group cut estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a weaker outlook for earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Craig Hallum lowered its FY2027 estimate, while Maxim also reduced its Q1 2028 and Q4 2027 forecasts, adding to concerns about slower profitability improvement.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

Further Reading

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