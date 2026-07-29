MaxLinear Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Northland Securities

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for MaxLinear's current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for MaxLinear's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.00.

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MaxLinear Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 3.91. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,326,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $232,279,000 after acquiring an additional 605,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MaxLinear by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,889,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 628,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 441,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

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