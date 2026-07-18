Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

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Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAZE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maze Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,300. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $190,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,461.11. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,470 shares of company stock worth $3,887,939. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

MAZE stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Maze Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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