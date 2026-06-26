Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Shares Up 8.7% - Should You Buy?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $29.3630. 808,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 692,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Maze Therapeutics news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $381,689.60. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 102,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 222,251 shares during the period.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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