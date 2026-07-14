MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $6.26. MBIA shares last traded at $6.3150, with a volume of 340,579 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MBIA from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBIA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIA

MBIA Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that MBIA, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 463.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,095 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,789 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 36.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a financial guarantee insurance company specializing in credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions for public finance and structured finance transactions. The company provides guaranty insurance for municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and other credit-sensitive obligations, protecting investors against the risk of payment default. Through its core insurance subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corp., the firm offers financial guarantees, reinsurance support and customized credit solutions designed to improve the marketability and pricing of debt instruments.

Founded in 1973 as the Municipal Bond Insurance Association, MBIA built its reputation by insuring U.S.

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