McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.9151 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 23.12%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE MKC opened at $46.41 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gavin Hattersley acquired 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.98 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,959.88. This represents a 220.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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