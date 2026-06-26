McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock's previous close.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.1%

MKC opened at $48.14 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gavin Hattersley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 231.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company's stock worth $417,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company's stock worth $187,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,003 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,848.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company's stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus estimates around $0.69-$0.70 and revenue of $1.94 billion versus expectations near $1.91 billion, signaling solid quarterly execution. Reuters article

McCormick posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus estimates around $0.69-$0.70 and revenue of $1.94 billion versus expectations near $1.91 billion, signaling solid quarterly execution. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance, which suggests the company sees the current performance as sustainable rather than a one-quarter boost. PR Newswire release

Management reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance, which suggests the company sees the current performance as sustainable rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin expansion and pricing/mix benefits were a key takeaway from the earnings call, showing that McCormick is managing inflation and costs well even as input pressure remains. MSN article

Gross margin expansion and pricing/mix benefits were a key takeaway from the earnings call, showing that McCormick is managing inflation and costs well even as input pressure remains. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted that organic growth was still modest, with much of the sales gain coming from acquisitions, foreign exchange, pricing and mix rather than broad-based volume growth. Seeking Alpha review

Analysts noted that organic growth was still modest, with much of the sales gain coming from acquisitions, foreign exchange, pricing and mix rather than broad-based volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, some commentary remains cautious on MKC’s longer-term growth outlook, since organic sales momentum is still relatively soft. Seeking Alpha review

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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