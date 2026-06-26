McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock's current price.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $50.77. 671,027 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. DV Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,337 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Benzinga

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: McCormick reported Q2 earnings of $0.80 per share , above estimates, and revenue of $1.94 billion , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. PR Newswire

McCormick reported Q2 earnings of , above estimates, and revenue of , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. MSN

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports noted stronger Flavor Solutions performance and organic sales growth, helping offset softer consumer spice demand and reinforcing the stock’s recent move higher. Zacks

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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