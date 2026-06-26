McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company's previous close.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 671,027 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 23.12%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Benzinga

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: McCormick reported Q2 earnings of $0.80 per share , above estimates, and revenue of $1.94 billion , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. PR Newswire

McCormick reported Q2 earnings of , above estimates, and revenue of , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. MSN

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports noted stronger Flavor Solutions performance and organic sales growth, helping offset softer consumer spice demand and reinforcing the stock’s recent move higher. Zacks

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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