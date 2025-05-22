McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to "Sell"

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX - Get Free Report) TSE: MUX was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUX. National Bank Financial upgraded McEwen Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MUX stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $412.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX - Get Free Report) TSE: MUX last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,519 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company's stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

