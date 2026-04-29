McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.43), FiscalAI reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.04 million.

Here are the key takeaways from McGrath RentCorp's conference call:

Total company revenues rose 2% to $199 million while Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat (-1%) at $74 million; management cited rental revenue growth across divisions offset by higher equipment preparation costs and weaker Enviroplex sales.

Mobile Modular rental revenue grew 4% and average revenue per unit on rent rose 7% to $889, but utilization fell to 70% and inventory‑prep costs increased ~$3.2 million, compressing rental margins to 56% from 60%.

rental revenue grew 4% and average revenue per unit on rent rose 7% to $889, but utilization fell to 70% and inventory‑prep costs increased ~$3.2 million, compressing rental margins to 56% from 60%. TRS‑RenTelco showed strong momentum with revenues up 11% to $39 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 16% to $21 million, rental revenue +13% and Q1 utilization at 66.1% (highest Q1 since 2021), driven in part by data‑center projects.

showed strong momentum with revenues up 11% to $39 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 16% to $21 million, rental revenue +13% and Q1 utilization at 66.1% (highest Q1 since 2021), driven in part by data‑center projects. Enviroplex sales declined 51% to $3.7 million and the segment swung to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million versus a $0.4 million profit a year ago, representing a clear drag on results.

sales declined 51% to $3.7 million and the segment swung to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million versus a $0.4 million profit a year ago, representing a clear drag on results. Management increased rental equipment CapEx to support geographic expansion and TRS demand, ended the quarter with net borrowings of $546 million (funded debt/TTM Adj. EBITDA 1.51x), returned $12 million in dividends and repurchased $12 million of stock in March, and left full‑year guidance unchanged.

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McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 350,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $94.99 and a one year high of $128.41.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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