McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Price Down 11.1% Following Weak Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 11.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $108.36 and last traded at $105.6250. Approximately 13,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $198.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.04 million.

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McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Key McGrath RentCorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting McGrath RentCorp this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGrath RentCorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on MGRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,566 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 949,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 836,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 9.1%

The company's 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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