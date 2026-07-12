McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGraw Hill presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.47.

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McGraw Hill Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 393,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. McGraw Hill has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%.The company had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGraw Hill will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $23,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $14,600,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,485,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,856,000.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

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