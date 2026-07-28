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McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Stock Price Up 7.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
McGraw Hill logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • McGraw Hill shares rose 7.4% to about $11.07 during Tuesday’s trading, though volume was 37% below the average session level.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $18.47, despite several firms recently lowering their targets.
  • The company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.32 in EPS versus the $0.15 consensus estimate on revenue of $463.72 million. However, its 3.53 debt-to-equity ratio and sub-1 current and quick ratios indicate balance-sheet risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than McGraw Hill.

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.0680. Approximately 392,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 621,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised McGraw Hill from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MH

McGraw Hill Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that McGraw Hill, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at $32,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,744,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $18,485,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $14,856,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,162,000.

About McGraw Hill

(Get Free Report)

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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