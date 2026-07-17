MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,828,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,132,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,894,945 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $251,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,285,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $213,120,000 after acquiring an additional 253,950 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,946,196 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $194,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 281,025 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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