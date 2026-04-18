ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Shares Up 1.6% - Should You Buy?

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 and last traded at GBX 152.80. Approximately 8,636,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 2,026,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40.

Get ME Group International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 220 target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ME Group International has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 248.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEGP

ME Group International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £575.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.81.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 15 earnings per share for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ME Group International plc will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ME Group International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ME Group International Company Profile

ME Group International plc LSE: MEGP is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 49,000 vending units currently in operation. The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group's services include: Core activities: • Photo.ME - Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions • Wash.ME - Unattended laundry services and launderettes Ancillary activities: • Print.ME - High-quality digital printing kiosks • Other vending - Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children's rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME) The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers. The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ME Group International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ME Group International wasn't on the list.

While ME Group International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here