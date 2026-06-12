MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 20,001 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 20,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,227,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,730. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,201 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $32,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,606 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $256,316.06.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,150 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,003 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,030.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,513 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $276,230.52.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,972 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $280,838.88.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $153,085.48.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $500,433.76.

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MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 411,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.58.

View Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 233,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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