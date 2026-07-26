Go Pro
→ Universal basic income is not impossible. It exist (kind of) (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
MediciNova logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNOV. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNOV

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.62.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. MediciNova had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 1,962.98%.The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company's stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company's leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MediciNova Right Now?

Before you consider MediciNova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediciNova wasn't on the list.

While MediciNova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines