MediWound (MDWD) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect MediWound to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $2.5890 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.42. MediWound had a negative net margin of 180.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediWound Stock Down 0.8%

MDWD stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Morton Fox acquired 3,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $314,413.13. The trade was a 18.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kotler Kevin bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 355.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 136,884 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 230,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

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