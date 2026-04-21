MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and traded as high as $17.69. MediWound shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 27,770 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MediWound from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediWound

MediWound Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.15.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 140.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in MediWound by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 230,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Kotler Kevin bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MediWound by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company's stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

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