Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $547.00 target price (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

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Medpace Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $529.23 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $306.70 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.64 and a 200-day moving average of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,275 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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