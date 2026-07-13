Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New $586.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $495.00 to $586.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company's current price.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.50.

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Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $538.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.50. Medpace has a twelve month low of $306.70 and a twelve month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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