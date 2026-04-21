Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts: Sign Up

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mercantile Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mercantile Bank wasn't on the list.

While Mercantile Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here