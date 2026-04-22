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Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Mercedes‑Benz Group is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts forecasting $1.64 EPS and $36.44 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • MBGAF stock opened at $59.78, trades in a 1‑year range of $55.34–$72.81, and the company has a market cap of $63.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51; the 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are $64.11 and $66.43, respectively.
  • Mercedes‑Benz Group is a German multinational automaker that sells luxury and performance vehicles (Mercedes‑Benz, AMG, Maybach) and the all‑electric EQ lineup, and also offers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial‑services arm.
  • Interested in Mercedes-Benz Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $36.4406 billion for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

MBGAF stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG OTCMKTS: MBGAF is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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