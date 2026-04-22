Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $36.4406 billion for the quarter.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

MBGAF stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG OTCMKTS: MBGAF is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.

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