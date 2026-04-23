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Mercer International (MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Mercer International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mercer International will report Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, with an earnings call Friday, May 1 at 10:00 AM ET; analysts expect ($0.5484) EPS and $493.82 million in revenue.
  • The company has struggled recently, missing the prior quarter with ($1.39) EPS versus a -$0.88 estimate and reporting a negative return on equity (81.16%) and net margin (-26.65%).
  • Shares are trading near multi‑year lows (opened ~$1.14, 52‑week low $1.00) with a market cap of about $76 million, and analyst sentiment is negative—consensus rating "Reduce" with a $2.80 price target and recent downgrades from firms like RBC and TD.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC - Get Free Report) TSE: MRI.U is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5484) per share and revenue of $493.82 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC - Get Free Report) TSE: MRI.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.51). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercer International Trading Up 4.6%

Mercer International stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mercer International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company's stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc is a publicly traded pulp producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MERC, the company specializes in the manufacture of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp and dissolving pulp for use in tissue, specialty paper and textile applications.

Mercer's core business activities include the operation of integrated pulp mills in North America and Europe. Its production portfolio encompasses NBSK pulp, renowned for its strength and versatility, and dissolving pulp, which serves as a key raw material in the manufacture of viscose, cellulose acetate and other specialty products.

The company's facilities are located in British Columbia and the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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