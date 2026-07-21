Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:05 PM ET.

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Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.30 million. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,818 shares of the company's stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: MBIN is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company's primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

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