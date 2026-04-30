Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.040-5.160 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Merck & Co., Inc.'s conference call:

Merck reported Q1 revenue of $16.3 billion (up 5%) and has narrowed and raised its 2026 non‑GAAP guidance to $65.8–$67.0 billion revenue and $5.04–$5.16 EPS, citing continued oncology, Animal Health, and new‑product momentum.

(up 5%) and has its 2026 non‑GAAP guidance to $65.8–$67.0 billion revenue and $5.04–$5.16 EPS, citing continued oncology, Animal Health, and new‑product momentum. A $9 billion one‑time acquisition‑related charge for Sedera drove a GAAP pre‑tax loss and produced a reported loss of $1.28/share this quarter, including a $3.62/share hit from the charge and an unusual tax rate impact (‑43.5%).

one‑time acquisition‑related charge for Sedera drove a GAAP pre‑tax loss and produced a reported loss of $1.28/share this quarter, including a hit from the charge and an unusual tax rate impact (‑43.5%). Meaningful pipeline and regulatory progress — FDA approval of the once‑daily two‑drug HIV regimen Edvinso (doravirine+islatravir), priority review for Ifinatamab deruxtecan in extensive‑stage SCLC (PDUFA Oct 10), and upcoming PDUFA dates for Keytruda+Padcev and WELIREG combinations.

Commercial strength and new launches: Keytruda family sales rose to $8.0 billion (+8%) with KEYTRUDA QLEX early sales of $128 million and permanent J‑code, while Animal Health delivered mid‑single‑digit growth and new product launches (e.g., Numelvy) support long‑term growth.

(+8%) with KEYTRUDA QLEX early sales of and permanent J‑code, while Animal Health delivered mid‑single‑digit growth and new product launches (e.g., Numelvy) support long‑term growth. Proposed acquisition of Terns (TERN‑701) targets a high‑value hematology opportunity with multibillion upside but will create a near‑term headwind — ~$5.8 billion one‑time R&D charge (~$2.35/share) and ~‑$0.12 EPS drag this year — management frames it as science‑led BD to strengthen the pipeline.

Get Merck & Co., Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 17,085,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39.

Key Stories Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 37,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $4,556,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 160,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,368,240.08. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 47,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $5,599,109.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 443,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,362,780.08. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 320,176 shares of company stock worth $38,281,735 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,435,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,098,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,753,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,973,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 985.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,969,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,769 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,492,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,658,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here