Mercury General (MCY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $1.5244 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 32.94%. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury General has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $113.06.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Mercury General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,953,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Mercury General by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,054,504 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $138,350,000 after buying an additional 232,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mercury General by 2,513.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,893 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 151,852 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $11,778,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 45.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,994 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on MCY

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that underwrites and markets property and casualty insurance products through its principal subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company. Established in 1961, the company has built a reputation for offering a broad range of personal and commercial lines, with a focus on automobile coverage. Mercury General operates in key U.S. markets, deploying a mix of independent agents and direct distribution channels to serve policyholders.

The company's product portfolio includes personal automobile insurance, homeowners and renters policies, as well as commercial automobile, business liability and umbrella insurance.

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