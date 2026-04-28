Mercury General (MCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $1.4616 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $1.10. Mercury General had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE MCY traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Mercury General's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 560.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised Mercury General from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCY

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that underwrites and markets property and casualty insurance products through its principal subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company. Established in 1961, the company has built a reputation for offering a broad range of personal and commercial lines, with a focus on automobile coverage. Mercury General operates in key U.S. markets, deploying a mix of independent agents and direct distribution channels to serve policyholders.

The company's product portfolio includes personal automobile insurance, homeowners and renters policies, as well as commercial automobile, business liability and umbrella insurance.

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