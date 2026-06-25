Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $540.18 and last traded at $542.87. 16,392,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 16,302,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $557.67.
Meta Platforms News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Meta’s AI push as a revenue driver, with AI features boosting ad engagement, user activity, and monetization as the company ramps up infrastructure spending. Meta Platforms' AI-Push to Drive Top-Line Growth: More Upside Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Meta’s partnership with Qualcomm on a future data-center CPU underscores its ongoing AI infrastructure buildout and could support long-term compute efficiency and scale. Qualcomm announces AI data center CPU, signs Meta as first major customer
- Positive Sentiment: Facebook rolled out an AI companion app for creators, which could help improve creator engagement and strengthen the company’s ecosystem. Facebook rolls out an AI companion app for creators
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai were spared from Senate child-safety testimony after White House intervention, reducing one near-term political headline, but not eliminating broader scrutiny. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai Reportedly Spared From Child Safety Senate Testimony As White House Steps In
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta is also being linked to experimental products like a prediction-market app and new AI-glasses initiatives, which may be viewed as longer-term optionality rather than immediate earnings drivers. Meta Targets Prediction Market Demand With Play Money Platform
- Negative Sentiment: Meta still faces legal and regulatory pressure, including a lawsuit from a former policy executive and an EU probe into addictive design concerns, both of which can weigh on sentiment. Meta Tried to Silence Her. Now She's Suing. EU to Escalate Meta Probe Into Addictive Design That Hooks Kids
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about Meta’s heavy AI spending, with commentary noting that higher capex guidance could pressure near-term cash flow even as growth remains strong. Meta: An Inconvenient Truth The Market Hasn't Priced In Before Q2
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Meta Platforms from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $840.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,707,600. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $317,162.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,290.47. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,013 shares of company stock worth $24,115,999. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,798 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $88,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. WMS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 84,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $55,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.
About Meta Platforms
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Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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