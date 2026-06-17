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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Meta shares fell 5.4% after heavy mid-day trading, with the stock dropping from a previous close of $600.21 to around $567.58. The move came amid a broader pullback in sentiment despite the company’s large market cap and strong recent performance.
  • Positive developments in AI and Threads continue to support Meta’s growth story, including Threads reaching 500 million monthly active users and the rollout of new app features. Meta is also expanding AI tools on Facebook, which analysts say could create new engagement and monetization opportunities.
  • Concerns are building around valuation and execution risk, as investors worry Meta’s expensive AI spending and Reality Labs losses may pressure returns if monetization slows. Sentiment was also hurt by Reuters reporting that a key executive involved in Meta’s “AI for work” transformation is leaving the company.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $566.19 and last traded at $567.58. 19,892,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 16,246,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.21.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Meta Platforms from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.60.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $622.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $317,162.16. Following the sale, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,290.47. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,890.56. This trade represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 39,170 shares of company stock valued at $24,218,565 over the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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