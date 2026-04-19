Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Metallus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut Metallus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Metallus in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock.

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Metallus Price Performance

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Metallus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of -601.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Metallus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Metallus news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $62,059.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,268.28. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,539,129 shares of the company's stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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