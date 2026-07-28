Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.4250, with a volume of 39200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metallus has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTUS

Metallus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $882.85 million, a PE ratio of 303.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.47 million. Metallus had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Metallus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Metallus by 29.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the first quarter worth $142,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metallus

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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