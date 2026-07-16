Methanex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Methanex has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Methanex alerts: Sign Up

Methanex Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 315,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,620. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Methanex has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.Methanex's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Methanex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methanex wasn't on the list.

While Methanex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here