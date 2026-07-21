Methanex (MEOH) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $1.4209 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Methanex Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.60. Methanex has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Methanex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Methanex from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 629.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,763 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 518,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,313,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $52,104,000 after buying an additional 123,078 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Methanex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,196,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $48,618,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,011,000 after buying an additional 623,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company's stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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