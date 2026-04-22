Methanex (MEOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3536 per share and revenue of $959.2770 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $968.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Methanex's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. Methanex has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Methanex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP now owns 126,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Methanex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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