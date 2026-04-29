Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Methanex had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 1,794,852 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,089. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.56. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Methanex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 56.0% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $419,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $350,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Methanex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEOH

Key Methanex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Methanex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates substantially (FY2026 and FY2027) and keeps a "Sector Outperform" stance with a $70 target — bullish forward guidance from an analyst likely supported the stock. Scotiabank raises estimates (MarketBeat)

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates substantially (FY2026 and FY2027) and keeps a "Sector Outperform" stance with a $70 target — bullish forward guidance from an analyst likely supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.185 per share payable June 30 (record June 16), which supports income-focused investors and can buoy the share price. Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.185 per share payable June 30 (record June 16), which supports income-focused investors and can buoy the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Operational results showed strength on an adjusted basis: Adjusted EBITDA of $220M and adjusted net income of $23M, which indicate solid cash generation underlying the business despite GAAP noise. That mixed signal (good operations, headline accounting loss) may produce varied investor reactions. Methanex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Operational results showed strength on an adjusted basis: Adjusted EBITDA of $220M and adjusted net income of $23M, which indicate solid cash generation underlying the business despite GAAP noise. That mixed signal (good operations, headline accounting loss) may produce varied investor reactions. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $0.30 missed consensus estimates (Zacks: $0.47; MarketBeat consensus ~ $0.35) and is well below last year’s $1.30, and the company reported a GAAP net loss attributable to mark‑to‑market share‑based compensation — a near‑term negative that likely pressured sentiment before being offset by other items. Methanex (MEOH) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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