Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Metro (TSE:MRU) Lowered to "Market Perform" Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Metro logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metro from “outperform” to “market perform” and cut its price target to C$95 from C$105, implying only modest upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also turned more cautious on the stock, with several recent target cuts and mostly Hold/Neutral ratings. MarketBeat data shows Metro now has a consensus Hold rating and a consensus target price of C$102.38.
  • Metro shares fell 1.4% to C$92.71 on Monday. The company recently reported C$1.11 EPS on C$5.11 billion in quarterly revenue, and analysts expect about 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$105.00. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Metro from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Metro from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotia lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$103.00 to C$96.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$102.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metro

Metro Stock Down 1.4%

MRU traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$92.71. 196,201 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. Metro has a one year low of C$86.63 and a one year high of C$107.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Metro (TSE:MRU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Metro Right Now?

Before you consider Metro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metro wasn't on the list.

While Metro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines