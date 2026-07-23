Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $1.0287 billion for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $52 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9%

MTD opened at $1,286.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,279.31.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $380,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $328,111,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 118,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $165,306,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 105,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $146,759,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here