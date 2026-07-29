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MFA Financial (MFA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
MFA Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MFA Financial is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.2634 per share and revenue of $67.14 million.
  • In the prior quarter, MFA reported $0.30 EPS, below the $0.31 consensus, while revenue of $43.30 million significantly missed the $67.52 million estimate.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36, equivalent to $1.44 annually and a 15.6% yield. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with an average “Hold” rating and a $10.45 price target versus the stock’s $9.21 opening price.
  • Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2634 per share and revenue of $67.1430 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.52 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 17.80%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $935.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.41. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.6%. MFA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MFA Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,408 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

See Also

Earnings History for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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