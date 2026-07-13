M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.30 and last traded at GBX 347.70, with a volume of 18188676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.50.

Get M&G alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 677.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNG

M&G Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G

In other M&G news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 per share, for a total transaction of £9,891. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About M&G

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M&G, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&G wasn't on the list.

While M&G currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here