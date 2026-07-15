M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.86.

Several brokerages have commented on MNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Activity at M&G

In other M&G news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 per share, for a total transaction of £9,891. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 350.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 247 and a twelve month high of GBX 351.10. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 322.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

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