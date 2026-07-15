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M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
M&G logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • M&G plc received an average analyst rating of “Hold” from seven brokerages, with four holds and three buys. The average 1-year target price cited was GBX 677.86.
  • Recent broker commentary was mixed: Jefferies reaffirmed a buy rating, while Citigroup, JPMorgan, UBS, and RBC maintained more cautious or neutral views, though several raised their price targets.
  • Insider activity included Elisabeth Stheeman buying 3,150 shares at GBX 314 each, while the stock recently traded near its 52-week high at GBX 350.40.
  • Five stocks we like better than M&G.

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.86.

Several brokerages have commented on MNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNG

Insider Activity at M&G

In other M&G news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 per share, for a total transaction of £9,891. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 350.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 247 and a twelve month high of GBX 351.10. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 322.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for M&G (LON:MNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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