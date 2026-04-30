MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 16.16% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.31.

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MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.MGM Resorts International's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 450,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $16,708,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 66,822,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,113,855.50. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,275,206.06. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,576,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340,629 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 109.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,115 shares of the company's stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the company's stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 423.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

MGM Resorts International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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